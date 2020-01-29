× The Daily Line’s Heather Cherone recaps Governor Pritzker’s State of the State address

Heather Cherone, Chicago City Hall reporter and Managing Editor of The Daily Line, joins Justin to discuss the week in political news including Governor Pritzker’s State of the State address, electric scooters coming back to Chicago, the CPD using facial recognition software and Mayor Lightfoot saying she will be more aggressive than former Mayor Rahm Emanuel was in negotiating the final Obama Presidential Center details.

