Super Bowl Pre Parties and The Bella Twins Are Pregnant

Entertainment Tonight’s Cassie DiLaura joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest in the tragic death of basketball legend, Kobe Bryant. Cassie updates the crash investigation and how Kobe’s wife, Vanessa, is holding up. Later on, Cassie talks about Entertainment Tonight broadcasting from the site of Super Bowl 54 in Miami and all of the performers that are out and about. She also comments on how Nikki and Brie Bella expecting babies about two weeks apart from each other. They wrap up with Justin Bieber’s appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, and his upcoming tour dates.