Space expert Rod Pyle talks top secret UFO files, space camp and remembers the Challenger disaster

Posted 4:32 AM, January 29, 2020, by , Updated at 04:30AM, January 29, 2020

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 1986 picture, the space shuttle Challenger lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. shortly before it exploded with a crew of seven aboard. (AP Photo/Thom Baur)

Everyone’s favorite space enthusiast Rod Pyle joins Nick Digilio for his monthly wrap-up of the latest news from the final frontier.

On this orbit around the show, Rod explains the Navy’s top secret UFO files, his experience in space camp and his memories of the Challenger space shuttle disaster. Plus, Rod answers listeners’ burning questions about the final frontier.

