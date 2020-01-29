× Space expert Rod Pyle talks top secret UFO files, space camp and remembers the Challenger disaster

Everyone’s favorite space enthusiast Rod Pyle joins Nick Digilio for his monthly wrap-up of the latest news from the final frontier.

On this orbit around the show, Rod explains the Navy’s top secret UFO files, his experience in space camp and his memories of the Challenger space shuttle disaster. Plus, Rod answers listeners’ burning questions about the final frontier.

