Roe Conn Full Show (01/28/2020): Chef Mark Sparacino gets you ready for Chicago Restaurant Week, author Mark Bego discusses his new Elton John book “Rocket Man”, former bassist for Van Halen Michael Anthony stops by, and more…

Posted 9:52 AM, January 29, 2020, by , Updated at 09:48AM, January 29, 2020

Now batting... Roe Conn

Roe Conn Full show (Pete McMurray filling-in for Roe) for Tuesday, January 28th, 2020:

