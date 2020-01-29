Nick Digilio 1.28.20 | Bringing relief to Australia, Space Expert Rod Pyle, Library Attendance Reaches a New High and Classic Hollywood Couples

Posted 5:00 AM, January 29, 2020, by , Updated at 05:01AM, January 29, 2020
Nick Digilio’s Graveyard Shift Tour – The Programming Department and Refrigerator

Hour 1:

+ Dr. Kelly Page and Cherie Jackson from Love to Australia

Hour 2:

+ Library Attendance Reaches a New High

+ Listeners share their favorite libraries and books

Hour 3:

+ Space Expert Rod Pyle

Hour 4:

+ Space Expert Rod Pyle (cont.)

Hour 5:

+ Iconic Hollywood Couples

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.