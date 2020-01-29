× Justin Kaufmann Full Show 1-29-20: State of the State recap, Jussie Smollett anniversary and NIU removing standardized test scores for admission

It’s the Justin Kaufmann Show for Wednesday, 1.29.20. Facebook may pay Illinois users a couple of hundred dollars each in a $550 million privacy settlement. Should we be able to own and be paid for our data to be used? Harvey Levin defends site breaking the news of Kobe Bryant’s death. Do you think they handled the breaking news correctly? Heather Cherone of The Daily Line watched the State of the State address so you didn’t have to. What did we learn from Governor Pritzker’s speech? There are still growing concerns about the coronavirus. Are you one of those concerned? NIU will become the first institution in the state to be “test-blind,” removing the use of standardized test scores for general admission and merit scholarship decisions beginning with the 2021 application. Do you think this is a good idea? All that plus The Swap Meet! Greg Flamm is here to evaluate your junk!

