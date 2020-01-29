× Former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony says Van Halen DID call him to come on tour

Original and former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony joins The Roe Conn Show (Pete McMurray filling-in for Roe) to talk about his time spent in Chicago, his days with Van Halen, and to promote his tour with Sammy Hagar & The Circle coming soon to Chicago!

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3726265/3726265_2020-01-29-152305.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!