Original and former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony joins The Roe Conn Show (Pete McMurray filling-in for Roe) to talk about his time spent in Chicago, his days with Van Halen, and to promote his tour with Sammy Hagar & The Circle coming soon to Chicago!

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3726265/3726265_2020-01-29-152305.64kmono.mp3

