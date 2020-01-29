Former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony joins The Roe Conn Show!
Original and former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony joins The Roe Conn Show (Pete McMurray filling-in for Roe) to talk about his time spent in Chicago, his days with Van Halen, and to promote his tour with Sammy Hagar & The Circle coming soon to Chicago!
