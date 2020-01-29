FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, men carrying boxes and a bag marked EVIDENCE leave the Illinois State Capital in Springfield Ill. Even the normally unflappable speaker of the Illinois House Michael Madigan had to pause at the sight of FBI agents entering the Democratic side of the Capitol building this week and later hauling away containers of documents from a lawmaker's office. The Capitol raid Monday was at the office of state Sen. Martin Sandoval, who represents a southwest side Chicago district that overlaps with Madigan's district. (AP Photo/John O'Connor, File)
Chicago Tribune Columnist Kristen McQueary: How our politicians mask bribery
Chicago Tribune Columnist Kristen McQueary joins John Williams to explain the blatant bribery between Senator Martin Sandoval and a red light camera company. And she explains how bribery cases like this are masked so well.