× Chicago Restaurant Week is here! Mark Sparacino, owner of Prosecco joins The Roe Conn Show!

Mark Sparacino, Executive Chef and owner of Prosecco joins The Roe Conn Show (Pete McMurray filling-in for Roe) to discuss Chicago Restaurant Week, and where you can try gourmet meals from 5-star eateries at a great price during the event.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3726236/3726236_2020-01-29-143936.64kmono.mp3

