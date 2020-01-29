Chicago Restaurant Week is here! Mark Sparacino, owner of Prosecco joins The Roe Conn Show!

Posted 8:44 AM, January 29, 2020, by , Updated at 08:37AM, January 29, 2020

Mark Sparacino, Executive Chef and owner of Prosecco

Mark Sparacino, Executive Chef and owner of Prosecco joins The Roe Conn Show (Pete McMurray filling-in for Roe) to discuss Chicago Restaurant Week, and where you can try gourmet meals from 5-star eateries at a great price during the event.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.