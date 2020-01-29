Australians in Chicago are sending love back home in the ultimate time of need

Posted 4:22 AM, January 29, 2020, by , Updated at 02:03AM, January 29, 2020

Cherie Jackson, Nick Digilio and Dr. Kelly Page (Left to Right)

Dr. Kelly Page and Cherie Jackson join the Nick Digilio Show to talk about their upcoming benefit Love to Australia.

They discuss the current state of the bushfire crisis in Australia, their journey to Chicago and the surprising connections between the Windy City and the Land Down Under.

Love to Australia takes place Friday, February 13 at Bennett Day School, 955 W. Grand Ave.

For more information visit lovetoaustralia.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.