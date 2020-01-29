× Australians in Chicago are sending love back home in the ultimate time of need

Dr. Kelly Page and Cherie Jackson join the Nick Digilio Show to talk about their upcoming benefit Love to Australia.

They discuss the current state of the bushfire crisis in Australia, their journey to Chicago and the surprising connections between the Windy City and the Land Down Under.

Love to Australia takes place Friday, February 13 at Bennett Day School, 955 W. Grand Ave.

For more information visit lovetoaustralia.com