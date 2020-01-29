× Anna Davlantes Show 1/29/20: Jarrett Payton checks in ahead of the Big Game, University of Illinois is making college more affordable for families, and Wellness Wednesday!

Anna Davlantes Full Show for Wednesday, January 29th:

(At 7:44) WGN-TV’s Jarrett Payton checks in with Anna live from Miami ahead of Sunday’s Big Game. He also talks about his upcoming special on WGN-TV “Legends of the Big Game,” featuring interviews with football legends and Hall of Famers Ed Reed, Emmitt Smith, and Marv Levy. (At 20:47) Justin Fox is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering business. He discusses his recent report on the accelerating exodus from Illinois. (At 31:37) Robert Jones, chancellor of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, visited the studio to talk about all the new and exciting initiatives happening at the school including the recent changes to the Illinois Commitment program. Starting in the 2020-2021 academic year, incoming students at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign whose families make less than $67,000 per year will qualify for four years of free tuition. (At 42:42) Dr. Andrea Metcalf and Registered dietitian Dawn Jackson Blatner talk about healthier food options for your life and how to pick the best foods for your diet. Did you hear about this? Old St. Pat’s will no longer host its World’s Largest Block Party. Although we are very sad to hear about this, they are planning a new fundraising tradition called Shamrock’n the Block! (At 1:02:50) Leanne Kelly, Director of Communications and Marketing at Old St. Patrick’s Church and Brian Comer, World’s Largest Block Party Chairperson, tells us more about the new pub-style block party that is happening in March. For more information visit www.oldstpats.org. (At 1:06:42) Atara Twersky, Today Show style hero and author of Curlee Girlee, speaks about how her books turned into a movement and what she is doing to empower young girls. (At 1:13: 44) And today’s trending topics include a very impactful ad for the Big Game from Kia.