Wintrust Business Lunch 1/28/20: The Potential Global Economic Impact Of The Coronavirus, The Cost of Giving Birth in the U.S., & UIC Gets a Grant to Help Women in Tech from Melinda Gates

Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch for Tuesday, January 28th.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) WGN Radio & ABC News Correspondent Ryan Burrow shares details on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated online advisory in regards to China and the spread of coronavirus. American travelers are advised to avoid non-essential travel to any part of China, not just the regions where the coronavirus outbreak started (Wuhan or other parts of Hubei province).

Segment 2: (At 4:43 ) Phillip Braun, clinical professor of finance and associate chair of the Finance Department at Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University discusses insight on how investors’ fears of the coronavirus have affected the financial markets. U.S. stocks stabilized Tuesday following the market’s biggest sell-off in more than three months confirming Braun’s theory that lingering unease of the epidemic will be short-term.

Segment 3: (At 16:17) Michelle Moniz M.D., M.Sc., FACOG is an assistant professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation (IHPI) at the University of Michigan. Moniz discusses the findings of a recent research study on the costs of labor and delivery. On average, having a baby costs more than $4,500 for expectant mothers with insurance– a figure that’s on the rise (from $3,069 in 2008) despite total maternity care costs remaining flat. Increased out-of-pocket costs were driven by rising deductible payments according to research findings.

Segment 4: (At 26:26) WGN Radio’s Amy Guth checks in with Ji to discuss trending business stories including McDonald’s jump into the fast-food chicken sandwich wars with a national roll-out of chicken breakfast items– the McChicken Biscuit and Chicken McGriddles; also, Melinda Gates, who backed fund, Break Through Tech, is investing in the University of Illinois at Chicago’s fast-growing computer-science program with the goal of getting more women in tech; and an update on whether an Amazon distribution center will be breaking ground in the Pullman neighborhood.