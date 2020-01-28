× Topic: Former Obama Speech Writer Adam Frankel shares his family’s Holocaust Past and his Own Unknown Past in his new book: “The Survivors”

This week Paul goes behind the curtain with former Obama speechwriter and author Adam Frankel who discusses his new book, “ The Survivors: A Story of War, Inheritance, and Healing.” Adam, the grandson of Holocaust survivors set out to tell that family history only to discover his own unknown past. He discovers that the man who raised him is not his father and this becomes the story he did not intend to tell. During the discussion, Adam reflects on his White House days and what it was like to write speeches for President Obama and the heavy demands on his career. A man with his own Chicago ties, Adam reflects on working with former Chicago Mayor (then Obama Chief of Staff) Rahm Emanuel and even what he thinks of the current political climate. It’s a deeply candid look into the life of a man who will certainly continue on the path to make social change and a difference in the world. The book is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.

Thanks for listening and checking it out!