The John Williams Show Full Podcast 1.28.2020: National Plan a Vacation Day, "Yes, and…", stolen ATMs, Senators in impeachment hearings

John Williams kicks off the show by asking you where you’re dreaming of vacationing next. That’s in light of National Plan A Vacation Day. And Kelly Cruises & Tours Owner Kelly Cruises has suggestions for domestic travel in 2020, along with five of the top destinations this year. Second City Improv Director Piero Procaccini explains the concept of “Yes, and…” after a stubborn disagreement between John and Steve on Monday’s show. And ATM Industry Association Executive Director David Tente joins the show to describe what happens to an ATM and the money inside it after a machine is stolen. That’s following several local incidents of just that. Listeners call in with their questions on the matter. Nexstar Media Group Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer then shares with John the scene in the impeachment hearings, and what could be next, given the John Bolton manuscript.