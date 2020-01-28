The John Williams NewsClick: Witnesses in the impeachment trial
-
Nexstar Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer on impeachment hearings: “It’s rare to see [Senators] all there at one time”
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Are the impeachment proceedings interesting?
-
Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (8th): The Senate impeachment trial is going to be a late-night farce
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 1.21.2020: Senate impeachment trial, record-high Lake Michigan levels, pot in the car
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.12.19: NewsClick, pot conviction expungements, next steps of the impeachment hearings, your media bills
-
-
Nexstar Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer previews the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Where are you on the impeachment proceedings?
-
The Mincing Rascals 1.23.2020: Senate impeachment trial, journalism leadership, cannabis street vendors, emotional support animals
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Are your eyes peeled on the impeachment hearings?
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 1.28.2020: National Plan a Vacation Day, “Yes, and…”, stolen ATMs, Senators in impeachment hearings
-
-
Zelizer on impeachment, State Rep. Griffey on transgender athletes & VanSumeren on his journey from prison to attorney
-
New York Times Chief White House Correspondent Peter Baker: President Trump’s lawyers “would throw themselves in front of the motorcade” before he testified
-
The Mincing Rascals 12.19.19: New Illinois laws, President Trump’s House impeachment, Hallmark Channel and Zola ads