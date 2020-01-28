× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (01/28/20): Donna More makes her case for replacing Kim Foxx, Kasso remembers Jim Lehrer rules for true journalism

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (01/28/20): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Democratic candidate for Cook County State’s Attorney Donna More to talk about how she plans to beat perennial candidate Bob Fioretti, incumbent friend to the start Kim Foxx, and Bill Conway’s father’s checkbook. Plus, Kasso offers up a lesson on journalistic ethics from the late journalist Jim Lehrer.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3725951/3725951_2020-01-28-152251.64kmono.mp3

