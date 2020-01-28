A photo of Bill Murray, right, hangs on a wall with other comediennes at The Second City comedy Club on Friday, March 30, 2007, in Chicago. While Los Angeles, vying for the 2016 Olympic bid with Chicago, may have far more celebrities, many of them came from the Windy City, particularly the funny ones. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)
Second City Improv Director Piero Procaccini: “Use the concept of ‘Yes, and…’…hearing, entertaining and understanding”
Second City Improv Director Piero Procaccini joins John Williams to explain the concept of “Yes, and…” and some common misconceptions about the practice.