Nikki Lynette and Ira Antelis| Being in Chicago’s hip-hop industry, new solo show at Steppenwolf, and more

Posted 6:00 AM, January 28, 2020, by , Updated at 06:15AM, January 28, 2020

On the new episode of The Cornerstore spoke to rapper/poet/actress Nikki Lynette about being in Chicago’s hip-hop industry for decades & her new solo show on stage at Steppenwolf. In addition we had the show’s producer & longtime friend of the podcast, composer & songwriter Ira Antelis in to talk about producing Nikki’s show & more

