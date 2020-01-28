Kelly Cruises & Tours Owner Sue Kelly helps you out on National Plan a Vacation Day

Posted 12:57 PM, January 28, 2020, by , Updated at 12:56PM, January 28, 2020

Vessels sail along the Bosphorus strait as the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge is seen in the background in Istanbul, Friday, Aug. 19, 2016. Turkey accuses U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen of masterminding the July 15th coup and has launched a massive crackdown on his movement, detaining more than 40,000 people and dismissing tens of thousands from government jobs. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Kelly Cruises & Tours Owner Sue Kelly joins John Williams to talk about five the top places to travel to in 2020 on National Plan A Vacation Day.

