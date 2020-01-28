× Justin Kaufmann Full Show 1-28-20: Chicago’s effort to reduce gun violence, Coronavirus concerns and Super Bowl Saturday

Tonight on the show Justin speaks with former Secretary of Education Arne Duncan about Chicago’s effort to reduce gun violence by 20 percent in 2020. Is Chicago now known mostly for it’s gun violence? We also give an update on the coronavirus. Are you scared? What do we need to know? Adam Schuster, Budget and Tax Research Director for the Illinois Policy Institute, previews tomorrow’s State of the State address from Governor Pritzker. What are you looking for Governor Pritzker to say tomorrow? Pensions? Graduated income tax? Justin talks about the death of Carol Stream (the woman, not the city). Do you know the origin story of the city where you live? We examine the 25 most trusted brands in America. And finally, we debate the idea of a “Super Bowl Saturday.” Should the big game be moved from a Sunday to a Saturday?

