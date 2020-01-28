Investigating the unknown with the U.S. Paranormal Research team

Posted 4:34 AM, January 28, 2020, by , Updated at 04:30AM, January 28, 2020

Nick Digilio with U.S. Paranormal Research

Members of U.S. Paranormal Research team make their debut on the Nick Digilio Show to talk about the world of paranormal investigation and some of their experiences looking into ghosts, ghouls, phantasms and more.

Think you might have experienced the paranormal? Visit the crew at www.usparanormalresearch.com.

