Hoge and Jahns: A Loaded Episode From Radio Row in Miami

As the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs prepare for Super Bowl 54 this Sunday, Adam Hoge spent some time on Radio Row in Miami talking to a handful of attendees with Chicago ties. He starts things off with Jarrett Payton. Before talking football, the former Miami Hurricane running back shared his thoughts on the tragic passing of basketball legend, Kobe Bryant. Adam spoke with a couple of former Bears: kicker, Robbie Gould, and former special teams coordinator, Dave Toub. Those two are making their first Super Bowl appearance since the Bears lost to the Colts in Miami 13 years ago. Adam also spent time with current Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro; the Bears’ punter, Pat O’Donnell; Pro Football Hall of Famer, Howie Long, who talked about his son, Kyle’s retirement; Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback, Matt Moore, who spent time with the Bears new offensive coordinator, Bill Lazor, when the two were with the Dolphins; Kansas City’s quarterbacks coach, Mike Kafka; and former Packers wide receiver, Greg Jennings. Listen Below!

