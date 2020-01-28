× Former United States Secretary of Education Arne Duncan on the effort to reduce gun violence by 20 percent in 2020

Author, managing partner of Chicago Cred and former United States Secretary of Education Arne Duncan joins Justin to talk about how community groups and violence prevention organizations are challenging themselves and the broader Chicago community to set a goal of reducing gun violence by 20 percent in 2020. Secretary Duncan talks about the impetus for this challenge, his experience with gun violence growing up and during his time at CPS, what is needed to reduce gun violence, why Chicago is more violent than some other big cities, the importance of accountability when it comes to gun violence and how we can eradicate the negative impression of Chicago when it comes to violence.

