Bob Sirott Full Show 01.28.20 | Can a Pineapple Plant Help You Stop Snoring?

On this episode, the show starts off with WGN-TV Reporter, Nancy Loo, covering the latest on impeachment. The Top 6 at 6 brings you the latest news of the day, followed by Chicago Tribune Columnist Heidi Stevens talking about her Monday’s column on “How to channel your grief over Gianna Bryant and her teammates into helping other girls play basketball.” Jen Sabella, Director of Strategy & Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago has the latest on extremely local news. Plus Sleep Expert Dr. Hal Stewart discusses if a pineapple plant can help you stop snoring. Dean Richards has the latest news in entertainment and Social Media Expert Scott Kleinberg joins the show to talk about how people — and businesses —can use social media in a useful and positive way to get the best results from it.

