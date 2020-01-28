× Bigger isn’t always better: Programmatic Mechanics CEO explains why small and niche works in advertising

Unless you have a marketing degree, the more you read about advertising, the less comprehensible it becomes. And that’s exactly how ad execs like it. This small but mighty company aims to cut through the industry noise. Programmatic Mechanics is a breath of fresh air in the industry in more ways than one. First, they do exactly what their name suggests — help businesses and agencies with programmatic advertising (advertising that is managed by computers). It turns out machines are far better than humans at churning through data points to figure out ideal targets. Second, as CEO and founder Keith Gooberman explains, they’re an independent company. “We didn’t take any funding,” he says. “We don’t have some goal to hit to keep investors happy. We can be honest about how many people saw your ad and then booked your hotel room.”