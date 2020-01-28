This Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 photo from surveillance video provided by the Mohave County, Ariz., Sheriff's Office shows suspects removing an ATM from a business in Fort Mohave in northwestern Arizona. Authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying the suspects who wore motorcycle-type helmets as they used a four-door ATV to pull open the business' door and then loaded the ATM on the back of the ATV and drove away early Wednesday morning. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office via AP)
ATM Industry Association Executive Director David Tente on what happens to the money in stolen ATMs
ATM Industry Association Executive Director David Tente joins John Williams to talk about what happens once an ATM is stolen. Plus, David tells John how much money is in that ATM and who loses it when the machine is stolen.