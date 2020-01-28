× Anna Davlantes Show 1/28/20: How to Beat The A.I. System in Landing a Job, The Latest on the Coronavirus, 42 Ward Alderman Brendan Reilly & More…

Anna Davlantes Full Show for Tuesday, January 28th:

Happy Tuesday! Is Chicago on its way to becoming cashless? (At 6: 38) Anna sits down with 42 Ward Alderman Brendan Reilly to discuss the city’s intersection-blocking problem, the dismal recycling rate, and he gives his opinion on whether Chicago should consider going cashless. (At 19:50) Retired Chicago Police Sgt. Peter Koconis joins Anna for another edition of Cop Talk. (At 32:54) Nick Cohn is Senior Product Manager for Traffic at TomTom and leads the TomTom Traffic Index. Tom discusses the findings in TomTom’s Traffic annual study on the top 10 most congested U.S. cities. The West Coast was home to four of the top five most congested U.S. cities: Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Jose, and Seattle. And Chicago came in at lucky number eight. (At 42:25) For Tech Tuesday, Abdel Sy Fane, Senior Security Manager at Protiviti and president of CSNP, joins the program to talk about what’s trending in the world of technology. (At 56:27) Ryan Burrow shares details on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated online advisory in regards to China and the spread of coronavirus. (At 1:02:11) More and more employers are relying on artificial intelligence for recruitment. Tom Gimbel, CEO of LaSalle Network, talks about this new world of job hunting and how to beat the system.