× Youth Vaping Prevention Listening Session

On Monday, February 10 from 6pm – 7pm, join us for this important conversation and help be a part of the solution.

Vaping among youth has reached epidemic levels. DuPage County is not immune to these trends. According to the Illinois Youth Survey, youth use of vaping products (e-cigarettes) among DuPage County high school students tripled from 2016 – 2018. At the same time, perception of harm decreased.

During the event, we will hear from local students, health professionals, school administrators, and advocates working on this issue. Students will share successful strategies implemented in the past, as well as their perspective on additional changes needed.

The event is moderated by WGN Radio host Pete McMurray and is located at DuPage County Health Department in the lower level conference rooms (111 N. County Farm Road in Wheaton). Attendees are invited to RSVP to Mila Tsagalis at mtsagali@dupagehealth.org