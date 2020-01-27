× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/27/20: John Deere’s Startup Collaborator Program, LeBron James Teaming Up with Lyft to Provide Free Divvy Bike Access, What’s In Your Credit Score, & Kobe Bryant & His Business Legacy

Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch for Monday, January 27th.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) From Chicago Inno, Jim Dallke, Sr. Editor, and Katherine Davis, Associate Editor, discuss a range of start-up, tech and innovation stories transforming our city. Today’s conversation featured Moline-based John Deere’s Startup Collaborator program’s inclusion of Champaign-based startup EarthSense– a company creating technology resulting in high yield crops with less water and chemicals. Also, Chicago-based Motorola’s new foldable Razr is available soon, LeBron James is partnering with Lyft to bring free Divvy bike access to residents that need it the most and local startup CareerFlex provides outplacement services to retail employees.

Segment 2: (At 13:59) Real estate and money expert Ilyce Glink, CEO of Best Money Moves, shares details of a new five-part series, Credit 101, that details important information you need to know about your credit report and scores. She also reveals just how much you’re spending on buying coffee throughout the year.

Segment 3: (At 21:27) WGN Radio’s Amy Guth and Ryan Burrow checks in with Ji to discuss trending business stories including: Kobe Bryant’s extensive business legacy, Abbvie HIV drugs named by China as potential treatment for coronavirus, and automotive news from GM (the all-electric, self-driving shuttle the Cruise Origin will be built at its Detroit Hamtramck Assembly plant) and Rivian (the electric-truck startup will provide the “skateboard” platform for a premium, high-performance electric Ford vehicle).