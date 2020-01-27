× The Top Five@5 (01/27/2020): Gov. Pritzker says the automatic voter registration glitch is fixed, Billie Eilish wins big at the Grammys, and NBA great Kobe Bryant dies at 41.

The Top Five@5 for Monday, January 27th, 2020:

Governor Pritzker says he finds no reason to halt the state’s automatic voter registration system, even though scores of non-citizens were mistakenly registered to vote due to a technical glitch. Singer Billie Eilish won big at the 2020 Grammy Awards, winning in four major categories. The world mourns the tragic passing of NBA great Kobe Bryant who died at 41.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3725819/3725819_2020-01-28-024919.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!