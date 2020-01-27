The Top Five@5 (01/27/2020): Gov. Pritzker says the automatic voter registration glitch is fixed, Billie Eilish wins big at the Grammys, and NBA great Kobe Bryant dies at 41.

Posted 8:23 PM, January 27, 2020, by , Updated at 08:11PM, January 27, 2020

FILE - In this July 26, 2018 file photo former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch during the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Irvine, Calif. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Gianna also died in the crash. She was 13. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

The Top Five@5 for Monday, January 27th, 2020:

Governor Pritzker says he finds no reason to halt the state’s automatic voter registration system, even though scores of non-citizens were mistakenly registered to vote due to a technical glitch. Singer Billie Eilish won big at the 2020 Grammy Awards, winning in four major categories. The world mourns the tragic passing of NBA great Kobe Bryant who died at 41.

