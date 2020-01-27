× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 1.27.2020: Kobe Bryant death and helicopter safety, Governor Bill Weld, Mega Pros Monday Quiz

John Williams consults with Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association Air Safety Institute Executive Director Richard McSpadden on the safety and emergency precautions of helicopters, a day after Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash. Bulls.com Writer Sam Smith then describes his observations of the fallen basketball legend, and compares him to the character of Michael Jordan. Then, John catches you up on the Grammys big four winner, Billie Eilish, and shows her age. Governor Bill Weld is running for president and has quite a bit of presidential experience, after his work with Bill Clinton on the impeachment documents of Richard Nixon. Finally, John administers the Mega Pros Monday Quiz, this week about Chicago sports history, and doesn’t manage to trick listener Jeff.