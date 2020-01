× Nick Digilio tests out Oat Milk, Super Bowl snacking with the “Hungry Harness” and the troubling trend with men and soy sauce

The Takeout editor-in-chief Marnie Shure visits the Nick Digilio show to try out the current trend of oat milk and share some truly bizarre stories from the world of food.

