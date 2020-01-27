Nick Digilio 1.26.20 | Kevin Powell talks Kobe Bryant and His Legacy, Oat Milk Taste Test with The Takeout, Movie Reviews from Sundance

Nick Digilio with Bag of Bones. (Kristin Decker/WGN Radio)

Hour 1:

+ WGN Sports’ Kevin Powell reflects on the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant

+ 2020 Grammys Recap

Hour 2:

+ Marnie Shure of The Takeout talks Oat Milk, the “Hungry Harness” and more

Hour 3:

+ Animals predicting sporting events

+ Erik Childress and Steve Prokopy share first reviews out of Sundance

Hour 4:

+ Sundance (cont.)

+ Best Punk’d Pranks

Hour 5:

+ TV Reboots We Didn’t Need

+ Nick’s Dad Tells a Joke

