Nick Digilio 1.26.20 | Kevin Powell talks Kobe Bryant and His Legacy, Oat Milk Taste Test with The Takeout, Movie Reviews from Sundance
Hour 1:
+ WGN Sports’ Kevin Powell reflects on the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant
+ 2020 Grammys Recap
Hour 2:
+ Marnie Shure of The Takeout talks Oat Milk, the “Hungry Harness” and more
Hour 3:
+ Animals predicting sporting events
+ Erik Childress and Steve Prokopy share first reviews out of Sundance
Hour 4:
+ Sundance (cont.)
+ Best Punk’d Pranks
Hour 5:
+ TV Reboots We Didn’t Need
+ Nick’s Dad Tells a Joke
To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)