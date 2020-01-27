× Mega Pros Monday Quiz: Chicago Sports History

Jeff did pretty well on this Chicago sports Mega Pros Monday Quiz. See how you do in comparison below!

1. Yesterday was the 34-year anniversary of the Bears Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots. What was the score of that game?

A) 17-3 B) 46-10 C) 225 – 4

2. That was 34 years ago. Who wore #34 on that team?

3. The Cubs last won the World Series in 2016. Who had the winning RBI in Game 7?

A) Ben Zobrist B) Chris Bryant C) David Ross

4. After the game, Rizzo said this is “the most important thing to happen to the Chicago Cubs in the past 100 years. I don’t think there’s any way we win the game without” what.

A) Joe Madden, the manager B) The fans C) The rain delay

5. The Bulls won six NBA championships with Michael Jordan. But Jordan was taken third in the 1984 NBA draft. Name one of he two players taken in front of him.

6. The all time Bulls scoring leaders are, #1, Michael Jordan, #2, Scottie Pippen. Who is #3?

7. In 2005 the White Sox won the world series. How many total games did they lose in the post season that year?

A) 0 B) 1 C) 9

8. In that 2005 World Series, there was a controversial play in which a player was awarded first base after a dropped third strike play by the Angels. Who was it?

9. What Blackhawks tradition began in 1985 season?

10. Who is the captain of the team and what is his nickname?

Answers: 1: B, 2: Walter Payton, 3: A, 4: C, 5: Hakeem Olajuwon and Sam Bowie , 6: Bob Love, 7: B, 8: A.J. Pierzynski, 9: Cheering during anthem, 10: Jonahton Toews and Captain Serious