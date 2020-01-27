× Justin Kaufmann Full Show 1-27-20: RIP Kobe Bryant, Grammy recap and Chicago Restaurant Week deals

It’s the Justin Kaufmann Show for Monday, 1.27.20. Justin takes your calls about the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash that also killed 7 others. Have you ever cried over a celebrity death? The Hungry Hound Steve Dolinsky stops by to tell us about Chicago Restaurant Week deals and the 2020 dining scene. Justin also tells us what we know about John Bolton’s allegations about Trump and Ukraine. We debate the possibility of the National League adopting the DH. What do you think? Should both leagues have the same rules? Justin recaps last night’s Grammy Awards. What was the highlight of the night? And finally we try to answer the question, “Are Chicagoans true Midwesterners?”

This is the podcast for The Justin Kaufmann Show. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.