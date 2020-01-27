How social media influencers are impacting the restaurant industry

Posted 11:31 PM, January 27, 2020, by , Updated at 08:32PM, January 27, 2020

Justin Kaufmann and Steve Dolinsky aka The Hungry Hound

Steve Dolinsky, aka The Hungry Houndjoins Justin once again to discuss Yelp adding health inspection score alerts in Chicago restaurant listings, how Instagram and other social media influencers are impacting the dining industry, the highlights of Chicago Restaurant Week and the new restaurants we should be excited about in 2020.

This is the podcast for The Justin Kaufmann Show. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers.  Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.

