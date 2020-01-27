Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Connecticut and Houston, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Bulls.com Writer Sam Smith: “Kobe commuted by helicopter for at least two decades”
Bulls.com Writer Sam Smith joins John Williams to talk about his observations of Kobe Bryant and his relationships with his teammates. And, he compares Bryant’s character to Michael Jordan’s, then talks about Bryant’s sexual assault trial.