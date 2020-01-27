× Bob Sirott Full Show 01.27.20 | Remembering Kobe, The Grammy’s & 2020 Predictions…

A lot to talk about today…

The show starts off with WGN-TV Reporter Erik Runge at the United Center, covering local reactions of the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant. The future Hall of Famer died along with his 13-year old daughter Gianna and seven other people, and the tributes have been non stop since. ABC News Correspondent Alex Stone joins the show from Calabasas California to give the latest updates on the helicopter crash, and what authorities are saying. The show continues with the Top 6 at 6, and Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer for Nothwestern Medicine to discuss the latest on the coronavirus and how to protect yourself. The show wraps up with NBA Senior Writer Steve Aschburber, Deans Grammy’s report and Futurist, David Houle.

Listen to the podcast here: