Bob Sirott Full Show 01.27.20 | Remembering Kobe, The Grammy’s & 2020 Predictions…

Posted 10:43 AM, January 27, 2020, by

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: Scottie Pippen (L) and Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls try to stop Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers (C) as he leads a fast break during their 01 February game in Los Angeles, CA. Bryant and three other Lakers scored 20 or more points, leading their team to a 112-87 win. AFP PHOTO/Vince BUCCI (Photo credit should read Vince Bucci/AFP via Getty Images)

A lot to talk about today…

The show starts off with WGN-TV Reporter Erik Runge at the United Center, covering local reactions of the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant. The future Hall of Famer died along with his 13-year old daughter Gianna and seven other people, and the tributes have been non stop since. ABC News Correspondent Alex Stone joins the show from Calabasas California to give the latest updates on the helicopter crash, and what authorities are saying. The show continues with the Top 6 at 6, and Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer for Nothwestern Medicine to discuss the latest on the coronavirus and how to protect yourself. The show wraps up with NBA Senior Writer Steve Aschburber, Deans Grammy’s report and Futurist, David Houle.

Listen to the podcast here:

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.