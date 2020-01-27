× Anna Davlantes Show 1/27/20: Remembering Kobe Byrant’s Life and Legacy, A Recap of the Grammys 2020 with MTV News Dometi Pongo, & More…

Anna Davlantes Full Show for Monday, January 27th:

Today the world continues to mourn the sudden loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna, 13, who died tragically in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning along with seven others. (At 8:35) CBS 2’s Ryan Baker joins Anna reflect the tragic loss of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and how Kobe’s legacy will be remembered across Chicago, the NBA, & the WNBA. Plus, America’s Therapist Elizabeth Scrivner explains why celebrity deaths strike such personal emotions in fans. (At 22:44) 32nd Ward Alderman Scott Waguespack joins Anna to discuss the ‘Plastic Free Water’ ordinance, aldermanic prerogative, the city’s current financial state, and much more. (At 44:57) Student loan debt is the hot topic for Monday Monday with David Hochberg, VP of Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial, and Rae Kaplan of Kaplan Law Firm. (At 1:05:20) MTV News and former WGN Radio personality Dometi Pongo recaps last night’s Grammy Awards.