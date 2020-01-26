Live coverage: NBA legend Kobe Bryant, daughter die in helicopter crash

Woman sues the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

Posted 6:33 PM, January 26, 2020, by

James Bell

National practicing attorney James Bell joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti discuss the case of a woman suing the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The Oregon woman is suing the Church because a clergyman reported her husband to authorities after her husband made a confession was that he had sexually abused a child.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. If you have a legal question for Karen, call her office at (312) 332-7800 or email her at wgn@askkarenconti.com.

