PHOTO: Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn talks with reporters before the baseball team's last home game Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, against the Los Angeles Angels in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
White Sox Weekly 01/25/20: Are the White Sox done this off-season? Rick Hahn has those answers
Mark Carman and Andy Masur sit in on White Sox Weekly. The two guys sit down with White Sox General Manager Rick Hahn to talk about the teams off-season, Sox Fest, and expectations heading into 2020.