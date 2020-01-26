× WGN Radio Theatre #453: The Sealed Book, The Shadow, Broadway Is My Beat, Dimension X & Nick Carter

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you five of the best hours from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for January 25, 2020. First up we have “The Sealed Book: The Hands of Death” (03-18-1945). Next up is a classic episode “The Shadow: Mansion Of Madness” Starring: Bill Johnstone (11-5-39). Our third episode is: “Broadway Is My Beat: Pablo Mulari Murde” (6-30-51). Our fourth episode is “Dimension X: With Folden Hands” Starring: Norman Rose; (4-15-50). For our final episode of the night is: “Nick Carter, Master Detective: COT Vanishing Weapon” Starring: Lon Clark & Charlotte Manson (9-18-49).

