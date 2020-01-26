× Steve Dale 1/26/2020 Full Show: PetAirapy and everything you should know about declaw

Infectious disease has a huge role regarding our pets at home, and far more so when we kennel or board them. Annette Uda, president and founder of PetAirapy talks about how an ultraviolet germicidal system can clobber bacteria, viruses and mold. Also, all about declaw – amputating cats’ claws – is certainly not a good idea and what Banfield Pet Hospital and the American Veterinary Medical Association now say.

Email questions/comments Steve@stevedale.tv.

Website: www.stevedalet.v

Learn more at www.stevedale.tv