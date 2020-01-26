Some Super Plates to Eat During the Super Bowl

Posted 2:14 PM, January 26, 2020

This Dec. 15, 2014 photo shows Korean style chicken wings in Concord, N.H. These wings are made with gochujang, which in Korean cooking is used as a base for stews and marinades, as well as a feisty condiment for one-pot dishes such as bibimbap. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)

Super Bowl LIV is just around the corner! This week’s Food Time segment features freelance writer Alyse Whitney who talks about the keys and characteristics of the perfect Super Bowl appetizers. Alyse highlights a few of the tried and true recipes from her Bon Appétit article, 71 Super Bowl Appetizers to Tackle This Year. Plus, Dean talks to listeners to hear their favorite appetizers to snack on during the big game.

Alyse Whitney is a Korean-American, NYC-based freelance food and entertainment writer for Food Network, Domino, Saveur, Glamourand more. She’s never met a cheese she didn’t love. She was formerly an editor at Bon Appétit and Rachael RayFollow along with her cooking tips and favorite restaurants on Instagram and Twitter @alysewhitney.

 

