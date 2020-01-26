× Some Super Plates to Eat During the Super Bowl

Super Bowl LIV is just around the corner! This week’s Food Time segment features freelance writer Alyse Whitney who talks about the keys and characteristics of the perfect Super Bowl appetizers. Alyse highlights a few of the tried and true recipes from her Bon Appétit article, 71 Super Bowl Appetizers to Tackle This Year. Plus, Dean talks to listeners to hear their favorite appetizers to snack on during the big game.

Alyse Whitney is a Korean-American, NYC-based freelance food and entertainment writer for Food Network, Domino, Saveur, Glamour, and more. She’s never met a cheese she didn’t love. She was formerly an editor at Bon Appétit and Rachael Ray. Follow along with her cooking tips and favorite restaurants on Instagram and Twitter @alysewhitney.

