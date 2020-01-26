× Matt Bubala Full Show 1.25.20

On this winter Chicago Saturday morning, the Bubala crew is back for another weekend! The show has guests Lauren Romer discussing her new eco-friendly skincare line, music producer Damon Ranger giving live updates in Los Angeles about this year’s Grammy Awards and Jay Koziarz from Curbed Chicago to discuss new development projects in the city. Later on, we talk about the Hollywood Walk of Fame stars, winter weather advisories, the Coronavirus cases, traveling stories and we even get a special appearance from our good friend Roger Badesch. Tune in to the full show podcast here.