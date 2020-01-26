× Karen Conti | Full Show 1/26/20

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

Tonight we focus on National Spouses Day—a day to recognize and appreciate your spouse! Chicago’s premier expert on the issue of marriage and being a spouse, Dr. Eli Finkel joins the show to discuss marital fulfillment, spousal issues and love hacks. As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. If you have a legal question for Karen, call her office at (312) 332-7800 or email her at wgn@askkarenconti.com.