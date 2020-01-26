Posted 1:57 PM, January 26, 2020, by ryanpollockwgnam, Updated at 02:11PM, January 26, 2020
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a medical worker writes their colleague's name on a protective suit to aid in identification as they work at Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Firday, Jan. 24, 2020. China announced Friday that it is swiftly building a 1,000-bed hospital dedicated to patients infected with a new virus that has killed 26 people, sickened hundreds and prompted unprecedented lockdowns of cities during the country's most important holiday. (Xiong Qi/Xinhua via AP)
How to Protect Yourself From the Coronavirus
Dean talks with Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital about the coronavirus outbreak. Dr. Most talks about what exactly the coronavirus is, how it broke out and what its symptoms include. Dr. Most also tells you what you should be doing to prevent yourself from catching a virus of any type this winter season.