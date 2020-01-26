× How to Protect Yourself From the Coronavirus

Dean talks with Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital about the coronavirus outbreak. Dr. Most talks about what exactly the coronavirus is, how it broke out and what its symptoms include. Dr. Most also tells you what you should be doing to prevent yourself from catching a virus of any type this winter season.

