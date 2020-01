× How generations have changed in the workplace

Business strategist, consultant, author and Chief Operating Officer for new boutique Leadership Think Tank and Consulting Firm, Mark Mitchell joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to talk about workplace trends and how the workforce generations have changed in recent years.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. If you have a legal question for Karen, call her office at (312) 332-7800 or email her at wgn@askkarenconti.com.