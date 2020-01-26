Live coverage: NBA legend Kobe Bryant, daughter die in helicopter crash

Highlights: Ohio State 71 – Northwestern 59 – 1/26/20

Posted 8:51 PM, January 26, 2020, by , Updated at 08:46PM, January 26, 2020

Northwestern guard Pat Spencer, left, drives to the basket against Ohio State forward Kyle Young during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Ohio State won 71-59. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Northwestern Wildcats vs. Ohio State Buckeyes – January 26, 2020

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.